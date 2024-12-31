NBA History: Denver Nuggets had three players record 10+ assists on Monday night

On Monday night, the Nuggets were on the road to face the Jazz. It was their third meeting of the season with Utah. Denver won each of the first two matchups. The same stayed true in their third meeting of the season. The Nuggets won 132-121 and are now 18-13 this season.

They are sixth in the Western Conference and their next game is Wednesday, January 1, vs. the Hawks. Against the Jazz on Monday, the Nuggets had several players make a huge impact offensively. Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, and Jamal Murray each recorded at least 10 assists for Denver. It’s just the sixth time in league history that three players on one team have had 10+ assists in a single game.

Denver saw the trio of Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, and Jamal Murray shine on Monday

The loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason has left head coach Michael Malone shuffling the lineup in 2024-25. Seven players have started at least 10 games this season. One move that’s continued to be beneficial for Malone is having veteran Russell Westbrook start. When he does that, the team is 8-2 this season. Against the Jazz on Monday, Westbrook had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He was not the only Nuggets player to record a triple-double on Monday night.

Three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic led the team with 36 points, 22 rebounds, and 11 assists. He also played a team-high 38 minutes in their win vs. Utah. Jamal Murray had 20 points and 10 assists vs. the Jazz. Westbrook, Jokic, and Murray all recorded at least 10 assists in their 132-121 win. They are the sixth trio in NBA history to accomplish that feat. It’s no surprise that this happened with two historic basketball players. Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic are locks for the Hall of Fame. Westbrook is still playing at a high level in year 17 and Jokic has shown no signs of slowing down. We’ll see how far this Denver team can go in the 2024-25 season.