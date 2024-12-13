Even though the Lakers started off strong this 2024-25 NBA season, they’ve crumbled in the past weeks into an inconsistent 13-11 start. Despite being the oldest player in the league, LeBron James has played in every single game except in their last win against Portland, but some sources around the league believe he’s at fault for the team’s struggles.

Heavy.com‘s Steve Bulpett reported about a source close to the purple and gold organization that gave an interesting theory on why the team isn’t a consistent-title contender year after year.

The account suggests that the 39-year-old is holding the club back and will continue to do so until he hangs up his basketball shoes for good. “Until LeBron leaves, it’s not going to be a good job, you know?. You’re going to be held to a standard that isn’t realistic. LeBron’s almost 40, man, c’mon.”

Why are the Lakers—who employ Anthony Davis and LeBron James—so broken? It starts with their defense—and that’s probably beyond repair.@MichaelVPina:https://t.co/Ry6CJDc31s — The Ringer (@ringer) December 13, 2024

“He can still do great things because he’s freakin’ LeBron. But in terms of getting that team to be good consistently for a period of years — a contender — it’s not going to happen with how it’s set up now,” the source shared.

Bulpett then explained how the anonymous expert believes that James and his co-star Anthony Davis won’t win another title together. “They took their shot these last couple of years, and it didn’t work. They have to be honest,” the source said. “Two stars weren’t enough with what they had around them. It wasn’t a coaching thing. It almost never is.”

This week there has been a lot of speculation about Golden State searching for another superstar to join Stephen Curry on the action before the trade deadline, and according to NBA insiders, LeBron James is one of their main targets. However, the forward is yet to entertain these rumors.

“I know this is one of the most fascinating opportunities in the league, it’s a delicious situation to think about,” Brian Windhorst said on Get Up. “The Warriors have dreamed of pairing LeBron with Steph Curry and Draymond Green since last year.”

LeBron James has been ruled out to play this Friday against Minnesota because he asked for some time off due to “personal reasons”

The soon-to-be 40-year-old is set to miss his second game of the campaign this Friday, as he asked his team for what is being described as an “excused absence” due to personal reasons. LeBron has also been receiving from a foot injury that kept him out of the Lakers’ last match against the Trail Blazers last weekend.

“LeBron is not with the team right now,” said Lakers coach JJ Redick once practice came to an end this Wednesday. “He’s out for personal reasons, excused absence.” The 39-year-old also missed out on the game against Portland due to soreness in his left foot.

“Heck, if somebody wants to go spend a couple of nights in Santa Barbara and relax, that’s fine too,” the rookie tactician said after beating the Blazers at the end of last week. “It’s a quarter way through the season.”

Teammate Christian Koloko admitted that LeBron’s absence was felt in the locker room, but that he’s not worried about the Lakers’ upcoming performances. “He’s going to come back and he’s still going to be the same. He’s going to give everything on the court,” said the squad’s backup center.