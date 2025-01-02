Right before the end of last year, Detroit icon Isiah Thomas was invited to appear on The Mark Jackson Show on YouTube, where he talked with both the host and his son Mark Jr. about many subjects, including the new NBA format for events like the All-Star Weekend.

However, the conversation took a turn when the Hall of Famer revealed that he’s been diagnosed with a rare muscle condition. During the second part of the interview, the 63-year-old disclosed the news of his diagnosis called Bell’s palsy.

“I’ve gotten a lot of love from people saying, ‘Well Isiah’s sick. What’s he going through?’” Isiah shared. “And I haven’t really told anybody, right? So, I got Bell’s palsy, and, again, that’s why you see me like this. So, I appreciate the prayers and the love, but that’s what’s happening with my mouth right now.”

Isiah Thomas reveals Bell’s palsy diagnosis: ‘Appreciate the prayers and the love’ https://t.co/6hAI7z0U2u pic.twitter.com/lkjqubIiBv — New York Post (@nypost) December 28, 2024

To ease the reaction, Jackson senior said he was surprised by the news, and opted for assuring the viewers that the former basketball star looks healthy and strong. “You look good to us,” he responded to Thomas’ announcement. “You look great to us.”

Bell’s palsy is a disease that causes the muscles on one side of the face to weaken, causing it to release the tension the holds it and droop. This isn’t exclusively for people of old age, as anyone can suffer for it although it is usually short term, and symptoms improve within the first weeks.

The Pistons legend then took a moment to thank everyone who has shown support lately. “I’m dealing with it, I’m showing up, I ain’t taking off — but I just wanted everybody to know that I appreciate your prayers and thank you for everything,” he said.

Thomas also posted a photo of himself on the NBA TV set along with the caption: “See you soon, @nbatv. I appreciate your prayers as I continue to recover from Bell’s Palsy.”

The ex-point guard spent his entire 13-year NBA career playing in Detroit before retiring in 1994. Six years later, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame for leading the Pistons to consecutive titles in the late 1980s and early ’90s.