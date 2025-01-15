NBA Most Improved Player Odds: Cade Cunningham Is The Favorite To Win

For the latest 2024-25 NBA Most Improved Player odds, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is the betting favorite to win this season’s award.

According to the BetOnline sportsbook, Cunningham (-135) has the best odds, followed by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (+450) and Atlanta Hawks wing Jalen Johnson (+700).

Updated 2024-25 NBA Most Improved Player Odds

NBA Player Odds Play Cade Cunningham -135 Evan Mobley +450 Jalen Johnson +700 Tyler Herro +700 Norman Powell +1400 Victor Wembanyama +1800

Cade Cunningham (-135)

During the 2022-23 season, Cunningham finished third in voting for NBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.2 steals. Three seasons later, the Pistons star now has a great shot of winning a major award. With the 2025 All-Star break about a month away, the former No. 1 overall pick is currently having the best season of his NBA career.

Through 36 games (all starts) this season, Cunningham is averaging career highs of 24.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, and 35.5 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 46% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range. His player efficiency rating (20.0), true shooting percentage (55.6%), and usage rate (31.7%) are all new highs as well.

Cunningham ranks 11th in points (883), third in assists (337), ninth in field goals (332), third in field goals missed (390), second in turnovers (156), and 16th in personal fouls (102).

Evan Mobley (+450)

Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley is averaging career highs of 18.9 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game through 36 contests (all starts) while shooting 57.5% from the floor and career bests of 41.6% from beyond the arc and 77.9% at the free throw line.

In Cleveland’s 116-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 7, he recorded a career-high 41 points on 16-of-23 (69.6%) shooting from the field, 6-of-8 (75%) from deep, and 3-of-4 (75%) at the foul line.

According to Basketball Reference, Mobley became just the second NBA player under the age of 25 (after Kevin Durant) to record at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, and five 3-pointers in a game.

Mobley ranks 16th in defensive rebounds (245), 13th in blocks (51), 10th in true shooting percentage (65.4%), 13th in player efficiency rating (22.8), 10th in win shares (4.8), and 17th in defensive rating (107.6).

Jalen Johnson (+700)

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is exceeding expectations this season under head coach Quin Snyder. The Duke product averaged just 2.4 points in 22 games off the bench with Atlanta during his rookie season in 2021-22, and he then logged 5.6 points in 70 games (six starts) in his sophomore year.

Last season, Johnson averaged then-career highs of 16 points, 8.7 boards, 3.6 dimes, 1.2 steals, and 33.7 minutes per contest. The Wisconsin native also shot 51.1% from the field, a career-best 35.5% from downtown, and 72.8% at the foul line. Now in his fourth season, the bar has been raised once more.

In 32 games (all starts), Johnson has averaged career highs of 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 36.3 minutes per contest while shooting 51.2% from the floor, 33.1% from 3-point territory, and a career-best 75.2% at the free throw line.

Johnson might not win NBA Most Improved Player, but he’s definitely living up to the five-year, $150 million rookie-scale contract that he signed in October. He ranks 19th in total rebounds (324), 15th in defensive rebounds (266), and 20th in turnovers (97).