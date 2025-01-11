NBA, NBPA Donate $1M For Los Angeles Wildfire Relief

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) late Friday announced a $1 million donation “for immediate relief” to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, and other organizations to support those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The league said the donation was “to support those affected by this disaster” and that it is “working with the Lakers and Clippers on ways to support longer term assistance and rebuilding efforts.”

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/5cIz1BUFt7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 11, 2025



Furthermore, the NBA also postponed Saturday’s home games for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers as part of the league’s response to the wildfires that are ravaging Southern California. The Lakers were scheduled to host the San Antonio Spurs, while the Clippers were to play host to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Lakers also had a game postponed Thursday against Charlotte; it has not been rescheduled. No makeup dates have been announced.

“The NBA and the Clippers and Lakers organizations have been in communication with local officials in Los Angeles and Inglewood about the ongoing situation in the Los Angeles area and the game postponements ensure no resources will be diverted from the wildfire response efforts,” the league said.

Los Angeles Wildfires Are Impacting NBA Personnel

ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed earlier this week that Lakers coach JJ Redick and his family lost countless personal belongings when the home they were renting this season in Pacific Palisades went up in flames on Tuesday night.

“I was not prepared for what I saw,” Redick said. “It’s complete devastation and destruction. I had to go a different way to the house, but I went through most of the village, and it’s all gone. I don’t think you can ever prepare yourself for something like that. Our home is gone.”

Additionally, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis donated $20,000 to help a longtime team videographer, Rohan Ali, and his family recover after the wildfires destroyed his childhood home in Altadena. Lakers teammate Jarred Vanderbilt also gave $4,000, while ESPN’s Dave McMenamin contributed $250.

On Monday, the Lakers are set to play host to the Spurs again while the Clippers are scheduled to host the Miami Heat. On Wednesday, the Heat are scheduled to visit the Lakers, and the Clippers are scheduled to play host to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Clippers said they expect the games starting Monday will be played as scheduled. “The health and safety of our community and our fans remains our highest priority,” the team said in a statement.