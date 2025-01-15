NBA Reschedules 9 Games as Result of Wildfires, Winter Storm

The NBA postponed four games last week — three caused by the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area and one due to the winter storm in Atlanta. This has resulted in the league rescheduling nine games involving nine teams to make up for those dates, and one game’s makeup date has yet to be determined.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Charlotte Hornets, originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9, will now be played at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Because that matchup was rescheduled, the Lakers’ home game against the Utah Jazz has been moved up one day to Monday, Feb. 10. A new date for the Lakers’ Jan. 11 home game versus the San Antonio Spurs wasn’t announced.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers had four games affected by the scheduling shuffle. Their postponed game against the Hornets on Saturday, Jan. 11 will now be played at the Intuit Dome on Sunday, March 16.

NBA Games Rescheduled

NBA Games Original Date New Date New Time CHA at LAL 1/9 2/19 10 p.m. ET HOU at ATL 1/11 1/28 7:30 p.m. ET SAS at LAL 1/11 TBD TBD CHA at LAC 1/11 3/16 7 p.m. ET CHI at LAC 1/21 1/20 10:30 p.m. ET WAS at UTA 1/23 3/19 9 p.m. ET UTA at LAL 2/11 2/10 10:30 p.m. ET WAS at LAC 3/16 1/23 10:30 p.m. ET WAS at POR 3/18 3/17 10 p.m. ET LAC at UTA 3/19 2/13 9 p.m. ET

The NBA also rescheduled the Clippers’ home games against the Chicago Bulls (from Jan. 21 to Jan. 20) and the Washington Wizards (March 16 to Jan. 23).

According to ESPN’s report, the Clippers’ road game against the Jazz, originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 19, will now be played on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Other games affected by the shuffle include the Wizards at Jazz (moved from Thursday, Jan. 23 to Wednesday, March 19) and Wizards at Trail Blazers (moved from Tuesday, March 18 to Monday, March 17).

The Atlanta Hawks’ home game against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 11 was postponed because of a winter storm and “to prioritize the safety of the players, fans and staff due to the severe weather and hazardous icy conditions.” That game will now be played in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 28.