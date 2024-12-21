Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso told Jake Fischer of “The Stein Line” during a recent interview that he would welcome a contract extension offer from the Western Conference contender. The eight-year veteran said it “would be awesome” to sign a potential four-year deal future with this group.

Caruso, who turns 31 on Feb. 28, is currently in the final season of the four-year, $37 million deal he signed with the Chicago Bulls in August 2021. The Thunder fully guaranteed his $9.89 million salary for 2024-25 in June after they acquired him from Chicago in the Josh Giddey trade.

“Obviously this is a place that I think is ascending and that’s something I want to be a part of,” Caruso told Fischer. “That’s why I’m here. I think the writing is on the wall. People don’t trade for guys in the last year of their contracts unless they expect to keep ’em for a while.

“That’s just the business part of it. So I’m looking forward to having that conversation with [general manager] Sam [Presti]. Everything that the Thunder stand for are things that I stand for. I think their focus, their drives and desires, are the same as mine. It’s been a good fit and I’m looking forward to hopefully a couple more years.”

Alex Caruso is eligible to sign a multi-year contract that includes an average annual salary of $20 million, according to Fischer. For comparison, his current $37 million contract carries an average annual salary of $9.245.

Through 19 games off the bench this season, Caruso is averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, a career-high 1.9 steals, and 20.2 minutes per contest while shooting career lows of 38.5% from the field and 27% from 3-point range.

Golden State Warriors Had Offered Multiple First-Round Draft Picks For Caruso At Last Season’s February Trade Deadline

The 6-foot-5 Alex Caruso will have to play better if he wants a $20 million salary with the Thunder. Last season with the Bulls, he averaged career highs of 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 28.7 minutes in 71 games (57 starts).

Fischer also added that the Golden State Warriors had offered multiple first-round draft picks for Caruso at last season’s February trade deadline and was even willing to part with Moses Moody, along with other players, in order for Golden State to land Torrey Craig and Andre Drummond from Chicago.

Moody went on to sign a three-year, $39 million contract extension with the Warriors in October. Per Spotrac, the 22-year-old has a poison pill restriction until July 1, 2025.

The Thunder claimed the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season and hold that spot again through their first 25 games this season. OKC is still considered the betting favorite to represent the West in the NBA Finals.

“We’re a young team and a lot of times in the league you have to earn your stripes. You really don’t get given anything,” Alex Caruso added. “For us, it isn’t about how loud you are. It’s about getting the job done.”

The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (22-5) host the lowly Washington Wizards (4-21) on Monday.