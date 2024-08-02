NBA Rumors: Marcus Morris to Sign With 76ers or Cavaliers

According to the latest NBA rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams showing interest in veteran free agent forward Marcus Morris.

Philadelphia 76ers traded Marcus Morris to San Antonio Spurs last season; he then signed with Cleveland Cavaliers after buyout

The Sixers missed his toughness and leadership qualities after they traded him to the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 8. His addition makes sense considering their current roster doesn’t have a true power forward.

Furthermore, Morris reached a buyout with the Spurs and signed with Cleveland in March. He was one of the Cavs’ best players in the postseason, scoring 25 points against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their second-round series.

The #Sixers remain interested in signing Marcus Morris Sr. — although the Cleveland Cavaliers are “highly interested” in retaining the 34-year-old veteran, per @PompeyOnSixers. “The Sixers only have a one-year veteran-minimum salary of $3.3 million available to offer him.… pic.twitter.com/4TWWn8roPe — Philly Sixers Galaxy (@sixers_galaxy) August 1, 2024

In 832 career NBA games (509 starts) across 13 seasons, he has averaged 12 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 26.6 minutes per game while shooting 43.5% from the floor, 37.7% from 3-point range, and 77.4% at the foul line.

In 37 games (seven starts) with the 76ers last season, he averaged 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 17.2 minutes per contest. He also shot 43.9% from the field, 40% from deep, and 86.1% at the free throw line.

However, the Sixers only have a one-year veteran-minimum salary of $3.3 million available to offer him.

NBA Rumors: Cavaliers are prepared to offer Morris double the amount of the Sixers’ contract offer

Per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Cavs are “prepared” to give Morris nearly double that amount. Even then, it might not be about the money at this point of his career.

“I’m not trying to overdo anything,” Morris said Tuesday. “I know the game. I’ve been around 14 years, and I’m still playing. And I just want to come in and help a team, be a voice, be a vet, but still compete at a high level.

“I also want to be somewhere I already know what the team needs. I want to be a piece that’s versatile and playing, starting or either coming off [the bench]. … [It would be great to] help younger guys and things like that.”

In addition to the 76ers and Cavaliers, the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, and Minnesota Timberwolves have shown interest in Morris. The Dallas Mavericks were interested before making roster moves.

Based on Morris' recent comments, the 76ers and Cavs appear to have the best chances to land him.