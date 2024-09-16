NBA Rumors: Rockets’ Jalen Green to Sign Extension After 2024-25 Season?

According to the latest NBA rumors, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green could be waiting until after the 2024-25 season to sign his contract extension.

During the Jalen Green Youth Basketball Camp in Houston, Green told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle that his focus is on the upcoming season, not his contract.

“For sure,” Green said of his preference to agree to a long-term deal with the Rockets. “My main focus is the season ahead of me with the players that we have.

Rockets guard, Jalen Green on a potential contract extension: “The main focus is the season ahead of me— getting to the playoffs. Everything is going to work itself out.” pic.twitter.com/o5DpemaF6h — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) September 14, 2024

“[We want to] go to the playoffs and go as far as we can. We’re building that team camaraderie, who we are. That’s the main focus right now, and everything will work itself out.”

Green and teammate Alperen Sengun, who are both 22, became eligible for extensions this summer.

However, neither has reached an agreement on a new deal that could be worth as much as $224 million over five seasons. The deadline for extensions on rookie-scale contracts for 2021 draft class players is Oct. 21.

Per Spotrac, Green is entering the final season of the four-year, $40.8 million deal he signed with Houston in August 2021. His $12.48 million team option was exercised last October.

NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets would be able to match any offer sheet with qualifying offers for Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun

Since neither Green nor Sengun are signed to contract extensions, both would become restricted free agents after the 2024-25 season. The Rockets would be able to match any offer sheet with qualifying offers.

Green said he is “super excited” about the upcoming season, per Feigen.

“We were really just out there playing, getting that team chemistry,” Green said. “That’s the biggest thing right now, working to get better … all together as a team. We went out last season with a bang.

“We’re all on the same page, know what it takes to win. We know what we can do if we play hard. I think we know what we have to do going into this season from the beginning to the end, so hopefully, that leads us into the playoffs.”

In all 82 games played in the 2023-24 season, Green averaged 19.6 points, a career-high 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 31.7 minutes per contest while shooting 42.3% from the floor, 33.2% from deep, and a career-best 80.4% at the free throw line.

Last season, the Rockets went 27-35 through 62 games before winning 11 straight contests. Houston ended the 2023-24 season with a 41-41 record, a 19-game improvement from the previous campaign.

Nevertheless, the Rockets finished in 12th place in the Western Conference standings, five games behind the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in spot. Houston is aiming to take a step forward this season.

