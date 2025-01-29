Ever since Victor Wembanyama landed in San Antonio, many new NBA prospects have been drawn to the opportunity of playing alongside him in the Spurs squad. This is more than clear since future star A.J. Dybantsa mentioned this week that his desire is to be selected in the next draft by the Texan franchise.

The Massachusetts native is currently a potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft as he is the nation’s top-rated high school player. The 18-year-old, who plays for Utah Prep, has already committed to BYU in December and last week travelled to Paris for the NBA’s Global Games.

Apparently, he really wanted to witness Wemby from up close. “I think Victor is just ridiculous; the things he does are just crazy,” he said this past weekend. “I just think we would’ve been a crazy duo. Now the odds of that happening are very slim. But I mean, it was just a thought that came up in my mind when he got drafted. But you never know.”

Wemby x Dybantsa teamup would be CRAZY 🤯 Victor Wembanyama is a #FIBAU19 2021 All-Star while AJ Dybantsa is a #FIBAU17 2024 All-Star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5yBIpwM8rX — NextGen Hoops (@NextGenHoops) January 27, 2025

Now that the French big man has taken ahold of the Spurs leadership, the club has improved tremendously since two seasons ago. For example, this campaign San Antonio has nearly equaled their win total from last year. This means that with Wembanyama improving the team, Dybantsa’s chances of landing there are slim.

A.J. is a 6-foot-9 forward who turns 18 today, Wednesday January 29. Just two years ago, it was Victor who has an 19-year-old, sitting courtside at a Detroit Pistons-Chicago Bulls game in Paris. This time around, it was the Spurs star who was the central attraction in Saturday’s clash against the Pacers in France.

“That’s the goal,” Dybantsa said about following Wemby’s footsteps on his way to becoming an NBA sensation. Just last weekend, the young athlete scored 25 points in a loss against Monteverde Academy, which was televised for the world to see on ESPN2.

“I’m working on improving my shot. I’m trying to shoot 40% from the 3-point line,” he recently told the press about improving his game. “Obviously I’ve got to extend my range because the farther up I go, the farther the [3-point] line gets.”