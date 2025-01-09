If we know one thing for sure, it is the fact that the Golden State organization is hoping to add another star-calibre player to their roster before the February 6 trade deadline. One NBA expert assures that the team has already ruled out one promising young talent from New Orleans.

Andscape‘s Marc J. Spears appeared on a radio interview on KNBR 680’s Murph & Markus this week, to guarantee that the Warriors have discarded the possibility of acquiring Zion Williamson ahead of the market deadline. The player just returned from injury and dropped 22 points in his first game back.

“I also did hear that Zion’s not on the [Warriors] radar,” Spears shared. “Which, I know others might feel differently, but probably a good thing. Because with Zion, you just don’t know what you’re going to get and when he’s going to be healthy, and his [salary cap] number’s rather high as well.

The NBA insider believes that the San Francisco organization will have to conjure a special kind of negotiation in order to acquire a valuable asset. “I just think the Warriors in the end will get someone in a very creative way. They actually have to,” he said this week.

Golden State have lost back-to-back games and now rank 9th in the Western Conference with an 18-18 record. Even though Stephen Curry is still playing top basketball with averages of 22.8 points per contest, there is no other star on the squad who is averaging over 17 points.

This is one of the main reasons why the Warriors are expected to be aggressive in finding another player who can share these offensive responsibilities with the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made. However, it sounds like Zion won’t be an option before the deadline.

After a 27-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Williamson finally made his way back this week and contributed with 22 points for the Pelicans

Zion Williamson had only played in five games this 2024-25 season before he fell to injury, leaving his Pelicans short handed over 27-straight matches. The power forward is not only back, but he did in spectacular fashion, even producing a breakaway dunk in which he rotated 360 degrees in the air.

The entire crowd went nuts over his powerful slam, which symbolically announced that nothing has changed and he’s the same Zion we’ve alway known. “The dunk was crazy just knowing how long he’s been out and to see that he could still do that,” said his teammate guard Dejounte Murray. “I’m glad he played with the confidence and the joy.”

Even though New Orleans lost 104-97 to Minnesota on Tuesday night, watching the 24-year-old attempts this dunk in his first game back from left hamstring strain gave life back to Pelicans fans, as the team currently sit at the bottom of the NBA standings.

Williamson scored 22 points in just under 28 minutes. “I definitely feel like my legs are already under me,” he told the press postgame. “The focus I had during this rehab was a bit more extreme. I feel like I didn’t even miss a beat, but gained a beat.”