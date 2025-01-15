The Phoenix Suns are set to acquire Nick Richards and a second-round pick from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Josh Okogie and three second-round picks. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Phoenix is sending one second-round pick from 2026 and two from 2031. The 2026 pick and one of the 2031 picks are via the Denver Nuggets. Charlotte is sending a 2025 second-round pick via Denver.

After a hot 9-2 start, the Suns’ season was withering away with a 10-18 record over their last 28 games.

The center spot has been a particularly glaring issue, and Phoenix looks to have addressed a major need.

In nine starts for the Hornets this season, Richards averaged 11.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks.

Can Richards Be A Difference-Maker?

Between the scoring Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal can provide, Richards’ role is going to be fairly simple.

Finish opportunities when they present themselves in the pick-and-roll, attack the offensive glass, shore up the defensive rebounding and provide an adequate level of rim protection.

Richards has proven himself capable of those things during his time with Charlotte, receiving more playing time than anticipated over the last two seasons due to Mark Williams missing plenty of action with injury.

In 14 minutes per game, Okogie was averaging six points while shooting 38.1 percent from three. He did see under 10 minutes of playing time in each of his last four games.

Crucial in all of this, the $3.25 million difference in salary saves Phoenix approximately $20 million in luxury tax payments.

Are The Hornets Reason To Deal?

For Charlotte, it must feel reasonably confident in Williams’ current health, while also knowing Moussa Diabate has provided some good minutes at center when he’s had the opportunity.

Okogie provides depth at the wing position, an area the Hornets are probably willing to be a bit experimental. Josh Green currently starts at small forward with Cody Martin behind him. Brandon Miller has also had injury issues with Nick Smith Jr. behind him.

Snagging a pair of extra second-rounders is a good bit of business, too.