NBA Trade Rumors: Nets’ Cam Johnson Eyed By Thunder, Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings are reportedly inquiring about Brooklyn Nets small forward Cameron Johnson following blockbuster trades involving Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, according to NBA insider Michael A. Scotto of HoopsHype.

NBA Trade Rumors: Nets Have Been Seeking Multiple First-Round Picks For Cam Johnson

Through 31 games (all starts) this season, Johnson is averaging career highs of 19.3 points, 3.1 assists, and 32.5 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 49.1% from the field, 43.2% from 3-point range, and 89.5% at the free throw line.

Per Spotrac, Johnson is currently in the second season of his four-year, $94.5 million contract. He’s earning $22.5 million this campaign and is slated to make $20.54 million in 2025-26. His deal includes $18 million in total incentives as well.

Because of his breakout year, the Nets have been demanding “multiple first-round picks” for Johnson, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. However, after the recent deals for Schroder and Finney-Smith, Stein questions the possibility of that occurring.

“Can they really expect to get more than one first-rounder for Johnson after the deals just witnessed for [Dennis] Schröder and [Dorian] Finney-Smith?” Stein wrote.

Sources informed Stein of Brooklyn’s demands for Johnson on Dec. 29 shortly after the team traded Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers for D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks (2027, 2030, and 2031).

In mid-December, the Nets also traded Schroder and a second-round pick to the Golden State Warriors, in exchange for De’Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman, and three second-round picks.

Thunder Can Outbid The Kings For Johnson

Oklahoma City can easily put together a generous trade package to acquire Johnson.

“The Thunder are focused on a potential playoff rematch with the Mavericks, and see Johnson as the good fit for size, rebounding, and shooting,” San Antonio Spurs insider Dusty Garza posted on X earlier this week.

For a potential trade, OKC may wait until Jan. 15, when Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe are each eligible to be traded.

Meanwhile, since the DeMar DeRozan experiment is not working as expected for Sacramento, Scotto wrote that the Kings are focused on “keeping De’Aaron Fox happy” since the organization’s future is muddled.

After the Kings fired coach Mike Brown in the midst of their disappointing 14-19 season, they are reportedly targeting Johnson for a trade in order to keep Fox’s interest with the team.

Thanks to the Finney-Smith and Schroder trades, the Nets are now about $677,000 below the tax and $1.9 million below the first apron. Russell is on an expiring $18.7 million contract. Although he has $700,000 in unlikely bonuses, his total incentives still count toward the apron.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.