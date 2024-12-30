NBA world celebrates LeBron James’ 40th birthday

It’s finally here, the moment we’ve been talking about for a long time, LeBron James finally reached the fourth floor this Monday. This December 30th marks the Lakers superstar’s 40th birthday, and many around the league are congratulating the veteran over his basketball dominance for over two decades now.

However, the clock is ticking for this future Hall of Famer, who now carries another milestone in his pockets. The Cleveland native will become the first player in the NBA to play in his teens, 20s, 30s and now 40s. The four-time NBA champion is currently in his 22nd season with averages of 23.5 points, 9 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.

LeBron, who is also a four-time league MVP and four-time Finals MVP, recently surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for yet another outstanding record. Not only did he pass the legend as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer last year, but also passed him as first place on the player with most minutes ever played.

LeBron turns 40 today 🎂 👑 4x NBA champion

👑 6x NBA All-Defensive Team

👑 4x NBA Finals MVP

👑 20x All-NBA

👑 3x Olympic gold medal

👑 20x All-Star

👑 3× NBA All-Star Game MVP The list goes on … pic.twitter.com/QSYDeVmM4r — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 30, 2024

The purple and gold veteran is now fifth for most games ever played in the NBA with 1,520 on a list which is led by Robert Parish’s 1,611. “It’s just commitment to the craft and to the passion and love I have for the game,” he said when he set the minutes-played mark just a couple of weeks ago.

In a recent Christmas Day clash with the Warriors, Stephen Curry talked about how exciting it is to face James as veterans.“It’s always a blast. The competitive spirit, the history, his greatness, it allows me to just appreciate all that we’ve been through, all the battles back and forth and the fact that in 2024, we’re still doing it.”

The all-time three-pointer leader then said that he’s impressed how they’ve continued this long-term rivalry for as long as they have. “Somehow the games are pretty electric, kind of a must-see-TV-type situation. And I love it,” the 36-year-old said.

Another who recently delivered praise for him was the NBA Commissioner. “I think in the case of LeBron, there’s a mental aspect of it as well. I think all of us know that, in addition to keeping in tip-top shape physically, he works a lot on his mind … he’s amazing to watch,” Adam Silver said.

His coach JJ Redick explained how “mind-boggling” it is to have competed with LeBron for so long, and now continue to coach him at this age

Now that James has finally turned 40, let’s recall what his coach JJ Redick said when he first got to the opportunity to lead the purple and gold squad. “It’s kind of mind-boggling just to be in this position coaching him, playing against him for 15 years, taking three years of calling his games and then he’s still playing at this level,” the 15-seasons veteran said in June.

“Feels like he’s just been doing this forever, and not a small stretch in human history — but forever,” said the Lakers tactician. “And that just speaks to his competitive stamina and love of the game.”

LeBron recently missed practice on Friday due to illness, and did not participate during their weekend’s clash against the Kings. However, Redick assured that the situation is not serious. “No concern, he’s just a little under the weather,” JJ said of the 22-year veteran.

James will want to be ready for Tuesday’s game on Tuesday, as his team will hosts his former team from Cleveland. We are yet to know if he has recovered by his birthday, after four days of recovery.