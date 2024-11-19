NBA

Nets star Cam Thomas made available for trade as interest heats up across league

Joe Lyons
Joe Lyons

November 19, 2024

NBA: Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks

Brooklyn Nets star Cam Thomas has been made available for trade as one of the NBA’s most gifted scorers hits the market.

There are expected to be plenty of potential for the fourth-year guard, who has taken another scoring leap by averaging close to 25 points per game this season.

The 23-year-old youngster is shooting 39% from outside the arc and 46% from the field in an efficient campaign so far, notably tallying 43 points on 16/22 shooting and 7/10 from three against the Knicks on Friday.

According to The Athletic, the Nets are expected to be open for any business and the roster could endure a drastic shake-up as we inch closer towards the trade deadline in February.

Thomas’ improvement will mean Brooklyn can charge a hefty fee for his services – and especially mid-season, they could collect quite the package for him.

The franchise failed to come to terms on an extension with their star player and as a result, the pair are expected to part ways sooner rather than later.

The former first-round pick will hit restricted free agency next season and Thomas is exactly the type of talent who can turn a mid-level playoff team into a conference contender.

Cam Thomas potential destinations: which teams are interested in a trade?

As always, there is expected to be interest from the Los Angeles Lakers – who are probably unhappy with the likes of Gabe Vincent on their bench and could look for a big upgrade.

The Denver Nuggets are a team that could also do with Thomas on board following the departures of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic and Bruce Brown the year they won the title.

