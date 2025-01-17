Nets trade rumors: Brooklyn has a ‘high’ asking price for Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton

The parity between the top and bottom of the NBA in 2024-25 is as lopsided as it’s ever been. Certain teams continuously cannot get over the hump. It’s been like that for the Trail Blazers, Hornets, and Wizards for years now. There are also teams like the Nets that have been contenders in the past.

However, Brooklyn has made multiple big-time trades over the last three seasons. While the Nets are suffering in 2024-25 because of it, their future is bright. The team has four first-round draft picks in 2025 and they hope one of them turns out to be a top three pick. Brooklyn is 14-27 this season and teams have been calling about some of the top talent they still have. Nets’ GM Sean Marks has a “high” asking price for players like Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton.

Sean Marks will not lower his asking price for Cam Johnson or Nic Claxton

Nets Have Set High Asking Price For Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton https://t.co/v7nfVWbr4j — RealGM (@RealGM) January 17, 2025



Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Nets didn’t have the same star talent compared to other teams in the East. Brooklyn had quality role players like Dennis Schroder, Dorian Finney-Smith, Zaire Williams, and Jalen Wilson. Early in the season, Brooklyn was winning more games than they would have liked. That’s why GM Sean Marks did not wait and traded away Schroder to the Warriors and Finney-Smith to the Lakers. The Nets are 2-8 in their last 10 and are 14-27 this season.

According to league sources, the Nets have a “high” asking price for Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton. In 2024-25, Johnson has played in 33 of their 41 games. His (19.6) points per game is a new career-high for Johnson in his sixth season. Cam Thomas and himself are the top scoring options each night for the Nets. Another player with a “high” asking price is big man Nic Claxton. He was a second-round pick by the Nets and has started 193 games for Brooklyn. Claxton’s (7.5) rebounds and (1.2) blocks per game lead the Nets in 2024-25. Johnson and Claxton are not all-star-level players, but they are valuable pieces that the Nets will not give up for cheap.