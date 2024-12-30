The Brooklyn Nets are seeking “multiple first-round picks” in return for small forward Cam Johnson, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The hefty asking price for the 28-year-old could potentially be too high when compared to other recent trades involving similar players.

Nets Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Acquired D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, And Three Second-Round Picks From Lakers

Sources informed Stein of Brooklyn’s demands for Johnson on Sunday shortly after the team traded Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers for D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks (2027, 2030, and 2031).

The Nets also traded away Schroder and a second-round pick to the Golden State Warriors, the team announced on Dec. 15, in exchange for De’Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman, and three second-round picks. But Brooklyn’s terms might still be too steep for a breakout star like Johnson.



“Can they really expect to get more than one first-rounder for Johnson after the deals just witnessed for [Dennis] Schroder and [Dorian] Finney-Smith?” Stein wrote.

Factoring in the Finney-Smith and Schroder trades, the Nets are now about $677,000 below the tax and $1.9 million below the first apron. Russell is on an expiring $18.7 million contract. Although he has $700,000 in unlikely bonuses, his total incentives still count toward the apron.

Entering the 2025 offseason, Brooklyn has $59 million in salary. The cap is a projected $155 million. The Nets also have four first-round picks and one second-rounder.

Cam Johnson is averaging career highs of 19.1 points, 3.1 assists while shooting a career-best 48.8% from the floor

Johnson, the No. 11 pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of UNC, started off his career with the Phoenix Suns, where he spent four seasons. The Pennsylvania native averaged 15.5 points per game split between the Suns and Nets in 2022-23, and he shot a career-high 45.5% from deep that same campaign with Phoenix.

Through 30 games (all starts) with Brooklyn this season, Johnson is averaging career highs of 19.1 points, 3.1 assists, and 32.6 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 48.8% from the field and 88.9% at the foul line.

In addition to shooting 42.9% from 3-point territory, he ranks ninth in true shooting percentage (66.1%), 10th in 3-pointers (96), 18th in box plus/minus (4.3), and 20th in offensive rating (126.6).

The 6-foot-8 Johnson recorded a season-high 37 points at Philadelphia on Nov. 22. He finished 14-of-21 (66.7%) shooting from the floor and 9-of-13 (69.2%) from beyond the arc.

Maybe the Nets could argue for one first-round draft pick in exchange for Cam Johnson. However, two or more is just pushing it. There’s no question that the UNC product is having a decent season, averaging a career-high player efficiency rating of 18.9 and a career-best usage rate of 21.7%.