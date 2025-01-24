Two New York Knicks All Stars were named as starters for February’s midseason showpiece, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson rewarded for their stellar performances so far this season.

Two New York Knicks All Star Starters Named

The first wave of All Star starters for both the Eastern and Western Conference have been named, with 10 players confirmed on Friday.

A further five will be revealed to complete the full line-up, with 15 starters split into three teams in line with the brand-new NBA All Star format for 2025.

Included in the initial named starters were not one, but two Knicks stars who have been the cornerstone of everything positive coming out of New York this season.

Karl Anthony-Towns and Jalen Brunson have been selected for the Eastern Conference All Stars, with the former currently in his maiden season at the Knicks.

No doubt the franchise went all-in to get their man back in October of last year, with the 29-year-old arriving in the Big Apple as part of a three-man trade with the Hornets and Timberwolves.

Now a five-time NBA All Star – with this the first time as a starter – Anthony-Towns’ arrival carried a certain element of risk given his heavyweight status in the league, but his harmonious transition at the Knicks has helped catapult them into third in the Eastern Conference

Their form however, which ranks as the sixth-best in the NBA, has been far from a one-man show.

Joining Anthony-Towns at the All Star tournament will be Jalen Brunson, who earns a second-consecutive nomination. The 28-year-old is taking his game to new heights this season, and could be on course for a career-best year with his current trajectory.

With Anthony-Towns and Brunson earning nominations, it marks the first time two New York Knicks All Star selections have been made since 1975.

Knicks have 2 All-Star starters for first time in 50 years pic.twitter.com/jBIFYT7UMe — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 24, 2025



The Knicks show no signs of slowing down and are on pace for 53 wins this season; that would hand them three more victories than they achieved last year when they finished second seed.

NBA sportsbooks now have them listed at +1100 for a first title in 52 years.