User Note: This page is updated as of Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

After Wes Unseld Jr. was dismissed from his coaching duties midway through the season, the Washington Wizards asked (one of Unseld’s assistants) Brian Keefe to fill in as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Apparently, they were so happy with what he did during this time that they asked him to be the franchise’s 26th head coach.

But how much are the Wizards paying him to help guide them through a rebuild? In this article, we discuss that, his past coaching record, and much, much more.

Brian Keefe Contract And Salary

In May, the Wizards announced that Keefe would take over as the full-time coach. Unfortunately, the length or yearly salary of the deal was not mentioned. The good news is that we can look at the salaries of past first-time coaches to get a sense of where Fernandez may be at in terms of yearly salary.

When he was signed by the Milwaukee Bucks, first time head coach Adrian Griffin was getting paid four million dollars per year. Meanwhile, Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics (another first time head coach) agreed to a deal that paid him 4.7 million dollars annually when he was promoted from interim head coach to full-time leading man.

So, based on these two data points, we can assume that Keefe is making somewhere between four and five million dollars per year.

Brian Keefe Net Worth

There are currently no estimates of Keefe’s net worth on the internet. That will surely change the longer he is in the public eye.

One can assume that Fernandez has made a decent amount of money throughout his career, though, as the NBA is a pretty lucrative endeavor, and he’s been an assistant coach since 2007 (including stints with the Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Before that, he was an assistant at the collegiate level at South Florida and Bryant University.

Brian Keefe Coaching Record

In 39 games as the Wizards interim head coach, Keefe posted a record of 8-31 (20.5%). Given that the Wizards are still in the early stages of a rebuild, his coaching statistics will likely take a significant hit.

To this point, Keefe has never been the head coach in a playoff series.

Brian Keefe Wife

Keefe is married to Cindy Keefe. The couple has two daughters together: Brooke and Noelle.