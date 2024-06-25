User Note: This page is updated as of Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The Charlotte Hornets have been on a highway to nowhere for quite some time now, failing to make it out of the first round of the playoffs since 2002. Now, they have enlisted the highly-touted assistant coach from the world-champion Boston Celtics, Charles Lee, to try and turn things around for them.

But how much are they paying Lee to be the franchise’s savior? In this article, we discuss that, his past coaching experience, his net worth, his family life, and more.

Charles Lee Contract And Salary

In May, it was announced that the Hornets had agreed to a 4-year deal with Lee, making him their head coach through 2027-28. Lee has been viewed as one of the best assistants in the league. This isn’t the first time he was up for a coaching gig.

Unfortunately, Lee’s yearly salary is unknown. However, judging from the amounts given to past first time coaches (like Adrian Griffin), the going rate for first time coaches seems to be around four million dollars per year. So, that’s likely where Lee’s average annual salary is at.

Charles Lee Net Worth

There are currently no estimates of Lee’s net worth on the internet. That will surely change the longer he is in the public eye.

One can assume that Lee has made a decent amount of money throughout his career, though, as the NBA is a pretty lucrative endeavor, and he’s been an assistant coach since 2014 (including stints with the Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Atlanta Hawks). Before coaching at the NBA level, Lee was an assistant coach at Bucknell (his alma mater).

Charles Lee Head Coaching Record

As we mentioned before, Lee has never been a head coach, and he has never been an interim coach, either. So, his record is a squeaky clean 0-0. The Hornets don’t project to be a great team next season, which could hurt his coaching statistics early on.

Charles Lee Wife

Lee is married to Lindsey Lee, who is his college sweetheart (they both attended and played basketball at Bucknell). The couple has three children together: Corinne, Vivian, and Josephine.