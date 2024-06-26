User Note: This page is updated as of Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

After retiring from the NBA in 2021, JJ Redick transformed himself into one of the best sports media personalities on the planet (even creating a podcast with LeBron James). But it seems like there was an itch that still needed scratching, as Redick decided to forego his media career to become the Los Angeles Lakers’ 29th coach in franchise history.

But how much is the first time coach getting paid? In this article, we discuss his salary, his net worth, his career earnings as a player, and much, much more.

JJ Redick Contract And Salary

In June, Redick and the Lakers agreed to a four-year deal. According to the people at Salary Swish, Redick will be getting paid eight million dollars per season.

Not to pocket-watch anyone, but that is quite a bit for a first-time head coach. When the Milwaukee Bucks hired Adrian Griffin, they were giving four million dollars a year. Mike Brown (who has won 441 regular season games and 50 playoff games in his career) just inked an extension that is going to pay him 8.5 million dollars per year (slightly above what Redick is going to get).

JJ Redick Player Career Earnings

Redick spent 15 seasons in the NBA, playing for six different teams during that time (the Bucks, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks).

Being an NBA player is an incredibly lucrative endeavor. And according to HoopsHype, the sharpshooter made 118.3 million dollars in his NBA career (150.5 million when adjusted for today’s inflation).

JJ Redick Net Worth

As of right now, Redick’s net worth is estimated to be 50 million dollars. As we mentioned in the section above, he made a good chunk of that money during his time as an NBA player. He also owns his own media production company, which is surely quite profitable (at least based on its popularity).

JJ Redick Coaching Record

As we mentioned before, Redick has never been a head coach, and he has never been an interim coach, either. So, his record is a squeaky clean 0-0. The Lakers should be flirting with 50 wins next season (so long as LeBron’s age doesn’t start to show), which means his coaching counting statistics will get off to a good start.

JJ Redick Wife

Redick is married to Chelsea Kilgore. The couple has been married since 2010. They started dating in 2006. The couple has two kids together: Kai and Knox.