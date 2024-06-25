User Note: This page is updated as of Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

In 2022-23, the Sacramento Kings finished 25th in defensive rating. Last season, they jumped to 14th in this category despite returning largely the same team, and a big reason why they were able to do so was their defensive coordinator, Jordi Fernandez.

Fernandez was rewarded for his efforts with his first-ever head coaching gig, as the 41-year-old was selected to be the Brooklyn Nets’ 24th head coach in team history.

But how much is the first-time coaching going to make? In this article, we discuss his salary, net worth, and much, much more.

Jordi Fernandez Contract And Salary

Fernandez and the Nets agreed to a deal in April. Unfortunately, the terms of the contract were not disclosed publicly. The good news is that we can look at the salaries of past first-time coaches to get a sense of where Fernandez may be at in terms of yearly salary.

When he was signed by the Milwaukee Bucks, first time head coach Adrian Griffin was getting paid four million dollars per year. Meanwhile, Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics (another first time head coach) agreed to a deal that paid him 4.7 million dollars annually when he was promoted from interim head coach to full-time leading man.

So, based on these two data points, we can assume that Fernandez is making somewhere between four and five million dollars per year.

Jordi Fernandez Net Worth

There are currently no estimates of Fernandez’s net worth on the internet. That will surely change the longer he is in the public eye.

One can assume that Fernandez has made a decent amount of money throughout his career, though, as the NBA is a pretty lucrative endeavor, and he’s been an assistant coach since 2016 (including stints with the Kings and Denver Nuggets).

Fernandez is the current head coach of Canada’s Men’s Basketball Team. Before that, he spent some time as an assistant coach on the Spanish and Nigerian men’s national teams.

Jordi Fernandez Head Coaching Record

As we mentioned before, Fernandez has never been a head coach, and he has never been an interim coach, either. So, his record is a squeaky clean 0-0. The Nets don’t project to be a great team next season, which could hurt his coaching statistics early on.

Jordi Fernandez Wife

Fernandez is married to Kelsey Fernandez. The couple has two children together. Along with an extensive background in coaching, Fernandez also has experience in academia. As it stands, he is just one academic article away from getting a PhD in Sports Psychology.