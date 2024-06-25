User Note: This page is updated as of Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, touting four players who have been named to All-Star teams in the recent past (Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland) or have All-Star potential (Evan Mobley). The issue is that the pieces don’t fit together well, which has caused them to fall short over the last two seasons.

So, the Cavaliers have brought in Kenny Atkinson in order to help them figure out the fit (or guide the reshuffled version of this team).

But how much is he getting paid to do that? In this article, we will discuss that, his net worth, his coaching record, and much, much more.

Kenny Atkinson Contract And Salary

In June, the Cavaliers announced that Atkinson would be the man to replace J.B. Bickerstaff in Cleveland. Unfortunately, when they gave this update, they also said the details of the contract were still in the works. So, as of writing this, we are not certain how much he makes. However, by looking at precedent from previous coaching contracts, we can estimate how much he will be making on a yearly basis.

Atkinson is a long time assistant coach who also has experience as a head coach but has never won an NBA title. Looking around the league, those types of coaches seem to get somewhere around five (like Tom Thibodeau) or six (like Billy Donovan) million dollars a year. So, we should expect Atkinson’s contract to be somewhere in that range.

Although Atkinson never won an NBA title as a head coach, he did win one as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors in 2021-22.

Kenny Atkinson Net Worth

There are currently no recent estimates of Atkinson’s net worth on the internet. That will surely change the longer he is in the public eye as a head coach.

One can assume that Atkinson has made a decent amount of money throughout his career, though, as the NBA is a pretty lucrative endeavor, and he’s been an assistant coach since 2008 (including stints with the Warriors, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and Los Angeles Clippers). In the middle of that stretch, he was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-20. He was also the Director of Player Development for the Houston Rockets during the 2007-08 season.

Before that, Atkinson spent over a decade playing basketball overseas in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Kenny Atkinson Coaching Record

In 308 career games, Atkinson’s regular season head coaching record currently sits at 118-190 (win percentage of 38.3%). With those marks, Atkinson sits at 141st all-time in wins and 222nd all-time in win percentage.

In terms of the playoffs, Atkinson has been a part of just one playoff series as a head coach, going 1-4 (20%) in that run.

Kenny Atkinson Wife

Atkinson is married to Laura Atkinson. The couple has two children together: Annika and Anthony. Atkinson played his college basketball at the University of Richmond.