After taking a year off of coaching, the 2022 NBA Champion Mike Budenholzer is back at the helm. But this time, he is taking on the challenge of guiding the Phoenix Suns – a team with a wonky roster construction and very few pathways to remedy it – to their first ever NBA title.

But how much is Budenholzer getting paid to do this? In this post, we discuss Budenholzer’s salary, his coaching record, net worth, and much, much more.

Mike Budenholzer Contract And Salary

In May, the Suns and Budenholzer agreed to a five-year, 50-million dollar deal. That means that Budenholzer’s yearly salary is ten million dollars. He’s tied for fifth in the NBA among head coaches (whose salary we know) in terms of average annual value, trailing behind Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich, Erik Spoelstra, and Tyronn Lue (he’s tied with Doc Rivers).

All of the coaches above/at/near Budenholzer’s yearly salary have some championship pedigree to their names.

Mike Budenholzer Net Worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Budenholzer is worth roughly 3 million dollars. While we don’t know for certain, we can assume that most of Budenholzer’s net worth was amassed through his time as a coach.

Budenholzer has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 1996, where he started out under Popovich on the San Antonio Spurs. He served under him until 2013 (winning four championships in the process), when he took his first head coaching job with the Atlanta Hawks. Budenholzer maintained that gig until 2018. After that, he took a job with the Milwaukee Bucks, coaching them for five seasons (one of which was a title season) before being dismissed after a first round exit in 2023.

Mike Budenholzer Head Coaching Record

In 801 career games, Budenholzer’s regular season head coaching record currently sits at 484-317 (win percentage of 60.4%). With those marks, Budenholzer sits at 39th all-time in wins and 24th all-time in win percentage.

In terms of the playoffs, Budenholzer’s record sits at 56-48 (53.8%). That gives him the 20th most wins in playoff history and the 36th-best win percentage.

Mike Budenholzer Wife

Budenholzer is married. However, his wife is not mentioned by name in news articles. Although, we do know that she was not doing great health-wise in 2015. Budenholzer has four children: William Vincent, Savoia Elizabeth, Hanna Louise, and John Brent.