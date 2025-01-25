Brothers Dylan and Nicholas Khatchikian had a historic night on the basketball court in Mesrobian High School’s 119-25 win over Waverly High School on Thursday.

Nicholas scored 102 points on 48-of-60 (80%) shooting in 22 minutes of action, while Dylan dished out 35 assists in a game that he posted a triple-double without scoring.

Mesrobian High School Basketball Star Nicholas Khatchikian Already Had 102 Points With Over Two Minutes Left In The Third

According to MaxPreps, Nicholas had 40 points in the first quarter, 79 by halftime, and already had his entire 102 with over two minutes left in the third, when he was finally benched. Nick broke California’s single-game scoring record, per the NFHS Record Book.

The 6-foot-2 senior guard’s legendary scoring night shattered the previous California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) record set by Tigran Grigoryan, who recorded 100 points during the 2003-04 season.

Interesting enough, Grigoryan also played at Mesrobian and is now an assistant coach for the program.

Additionally, Nicholas’ 102 points is tied for the 13th-most in a single game, per MaxPreps’ database. He’s also the fourth high school player to score at least 100 points this century, joining Grigoryan, Cedrick Hensley (101 in 2001), and Dajuan Wagner (100 in 2001).

Dylan Khatchikian Tied Andre Colbert’s Single-Game Assists Record With Lockport DeSales From Feb. 19, 1987

Nick’s twin, Dylan, also registered a triple-double with 35 assists (tying a national high school record), 15 rebounds, and 13 steals. The box score quickly grabbed the attention of the NBA community, with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James saying on Instagram that he would love to check out the highlights.

“I wanna see the game film!” James said on Instagram.

The brothers committed only two turnovers apiece in their blowout victory. Dylan’s 35 assists in 28 minutes broke Calvary Baptist’s Josh Arruejo’s record of 31 assists in a single game set in 2019.

Dylan’s 35 assists tied Andre Colbert’s single-game record with Lockport DeSales (New York) against Lancaster St. Mary’s on Feb. 19, 1987, according to the NFHS Record Book.

On Feb. 7, 2017, Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball famously had a 92-point game with Chino Hills High School in a win over Los Osos High School. He dedicated his performance to a classmate who was hospitalized at the time.