Nuggets, Aaron Gordon Agree to Four-Year, $133 Million Extension

The Denver Nuggets have officially locked up a key part of their core four (Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon) for the foreseeable future. The team has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension with the high-flying Aaron Gordon. The deal is for $133 million. He will opt into $23 million salary for the 2025-26 season plus three additional years at his maximum salary plus bonuses. On top of this, Gordon will now have a player option for the 2028-29 season along with a trade kicker. As a result of this deal, the Denver Nuggets now have all four of their best players on long-term deals which will bode well for their title chances going forward.

Aaron Gordon and Denver Nuggets Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension Worth $133 Million

Aaron Gordon’s Numbers

Gordon has carved a nice, respectable career for himself. He has solidified as Denver’s most important defender and is one of the best lob-threats in the entire league. Combine that with Nikola Jokic’s passing, then you have one of the hardest duos to guard in the entire NBA. However, Aaron Gordon has always been a solid player dating back to his days with the Orlando Magic. Throughout his career, he has averaged 13.5 points, 6.3 total rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field.

For his Orlando tenure, Gordon tallied 12.9 points, 2.5 assists, 6.4 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage for 44.7 percent. Since he has been with the Mile High City, the high-flyer has logged averages of 14.5 points, 2.9 assists, 6.1 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 54.2 percent. Nikola Jokic and company have certainly unlocked much of his potential from a playmaking perspective. However, Aaron Gordon has always been an impactful player ever since he entered the league back in the 2014-15 season.

Denver Looking to Bounce Back After Last Season

With Aaron Gordon now locked up long-term, there is one less shadow hanging over the Denver Nuggets. Do not discount how big of an impact this could play. The team will feel less pressure and be ready to make a run back to the NBA promised land. Denver is coming into the new year with a chip on their shoulder after the heartbreaking Game Seven loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Conference Semifinals last season. With the core four back along with an improved Julian Strawther and a hungry Russell Westbrook manning the second unit, do not be surprised to see the Nuggets back in the upper echelon of the Western Conference.