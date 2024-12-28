Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is sitting out at least two games due to a right calf strain, coach Michael Malone announced before the Nuggets lost 149-135 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Denver Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon suffered the right calf strain injury in Wednesday’s loss against the Phoenix Suns

Although Malone said he doesn’t think Gordon’s injury will keep him out for many games, he did say that Gordon will not play Saturday night against the visiting Detroit Pistons.

Gordon, 29, exited Denver’s 110-100 loss at Phoenix in the third quarter on Wednesday after feeling discomfort in the calf. His latest injury is similar to the calf strain he sustained earlier this season that sidelined him for 10 games.

“Hopefully Aaron is getting ready to go for Cleveland, but we’ll have to wait and see these next 24 to 48 hours,” Malone said. “That’s the unfortunate, and the Sun have gone through this themselves, with those soft tissue injuries — they linger. They hang around, they hang around, and you make one explosive move, and you feel it.”

Through 17 games (16 starts) this campaign, Gordon has averaged 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 28.8 minutes per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and career bests of 44% from 3-point range and 75.4% at the free throw line.

In his 11th NBA season, Gordon is fifth on the Nuggets in scoring, third in rebounding, and fourth in assists. This is his fourth full season with Denver after being acquired from the Orlando Magic at the 2021 trade deadline.

Gordon, the No. 4 pick by Orlando in the 2014 draft out of the University Arizona, has career averages of 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 29.3 minutes per game in 686 regular-season contests (596 starts).

In October, Gordon agreed to a four-year, $133 million contract extension with the Nuggets. The deal, which begins in 2026-27, includes a $37.09 million player option in 2028-29 and a 3% trade bonus.

The 6-foot-8 Gordon signed his contract after the forward opted in on his $23 million salary for 2025-26. His new deal adds three more years at his maximum salary, including $5.44 million in bonuses.