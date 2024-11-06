Nuggets and Celtics Interested in Lonnie Walker

Lonnie Walker is one of the most coveted free agents right now. After being signed to the Celtics roster before training camp, many thought he would assist with Boston’s already-strong depth. However, they released him before the regular season. As a result, Walker is overseas as of right now. However, a couple of title contenders are closely eyeing his situation. The Celtics have aspirations to potentially give him another chance and the Denver Nuggets are looking for ways to bolster their second unit. All in all, Lonnie Walker could have another job in the NBA sometime soon.

Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics Showing Interest in Lonnie Walker

Lonnie Walker’s Potential Fit With the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets’ bench has not looked terrible the last couple of games. However, much of that could be attributed to injuries forcing head coach, Michael Malone’s hand into experimenting with different rotations. At the very beginning of the regular season, the Nuggets had arguably the worst second unit in the league. One could also make the case the team would be in the upper half of the standings right now if they had a semi-competent bench unit for the first three games.

While Lonnie Walker would not alleviate all of Denver’s issues, he would provide depth. Not to mention, he would be one of the more consistent scorers at the end of Denver’s bench. An aspect that has been sorely needed this season with the Nuggets’ second unit. The six-foot-four shooting guard could be a glue guy for the locker room and also alleviate some of the pressure on guards, Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook, and Christian Braun. Considering all of this, the Nuggets should be heavily pursuing the former Brooklyn Nets guard.

His Potential Fit With the Defending NBA Champions

If any team could get the most out of Lonnie Walker, it would be the defending champion, Boston Celtics. His minutes on this deep roster would certainly be limited, but this organization does a great job in finding a significant role for every player. If called upon, head coach, Joe Mazzulla, would maximize Walker’s strengths and put him in the correct schemes. He would enhance the Celtics’ already impressive depth and provide another voice in the locker room for young players. Lonnie Walker would certainly get more playing time with the Denver Nuggets, but the Boston Celtics certainly give him the best chance at both individual and team success as of now.