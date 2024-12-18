In their first 27 games of the 2024-25 season, the Pelicans are 5-22. The team is 1-9 in their last 10 and has the last four in a row. Injuries are a massive reason why New Orleans has started incredibly slow. Several key players have missed time due to injury. Zio Williamson has played in just six games.

Additionally, SF Brandon Ingram has missed nine games this season. He is out indefinitely with an ankle injury he suffered on December 7. SNY’s Ian Begley reported that Ingram could be a trade target for a Western Conference contender. Begley said that the Denver Nuggets will keep Ingram on their radar as the trade deadline approaches in February. The Pelicans are reportedly willing to part ways with almost every player on their roster and Ingram is one of them.

Will the Denver Nuggets make a trade for Brandon Ingram?

Re: The Athletic report on the Nuggets’ search for a scorer, I’ve heard Brandon Ingram is another player among the group on their radar. FWIW: the clearest pathway for Denver to make a trade for a big scorer with a significant salary would be to include Michael Porter Jr. in deal — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 18, 2024



At 5-22, the Pelicans are clear sellers this season. The assortment of players they’ve collected have had more than enough time to play together and prove themselves. It’s time for the Pelicans to part ways with key players on their roster. Brandon Ingram is reportedly on the radar of the Denver Nuggets according to Ian Begley. Denver is 14-10 this season and wants to make another deep run in the postseason. Ingram could be a solid addition to a team that needs consistency from someone other than Nikola Jokic.

No players on Denver’s roster average 20+ points per game this season other than the three-time league MVP. He averages (30.9) points per game this season. The next closest is Michael Porter Jr. at (18.5) points per game. In 18 games this season, Brandon Ingram is averaging (22.2) points per contest. That is the consistency offensively that could make the Nuggets true contenders in the West again. Ian Begley reported that Porter Jr. would likely need to be traded if the team wanted to acquire a player like Brandon Ingram. The 2024-25 NBA trade deadline is Thursday, February 6.