Nuggets, Dario Saric Agree to Two-Year Deal

The Denver Nuggets have now addressed their need at the backup center position. The team has reportedly signed former Golden State Warrior, Dario Saric, to a two-year deal. The deal is for $10.6 million. Saric helped man the Warriors’ second unit last season. He is another player in a list of “casualties,” the Warriors have suffered this free agency. The Warriors have also lost Klay Thompson and Chris Paul. As for Dario Saric, he has had a close relationship with Nikola Jokic ever since they entered the league.

Denver Nuggets Sign Dario Saric to Two-Year Contract

Dario Saric’s Numbers

Saric has been a quality role player throughout his entire NBA career. He has averaged 10.6 points, 5.4 total rebounds, 1.9 assists per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 52.3 percent in his nine-year career. Last season, Saric logged numbers of 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 37.6 percent. Not to mention, he also averaged an offensive rating of 119 which was a career-best to go along with an offensive box plus/minus rating of 0.6.

On top of this, Saric also had a true shooting percentage of 60.0 percent during his lone season with the Golden State Warriors. For his career, he currently has a true shooting percentage of 56.4 percent. Many were wondering when the Denver Nuggets were going to make any significant additions this free agency. Especially after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic. Now, they officially have their backup center in Saric who will be a solid fit and space the floor with Denver’s second unit.

A Backup Big for Nikola Jokic

Given the overseas connection, Dario Saric and Nikola Jokic will have terrific chemistry right off the bat. Not to mention, Saric will be a solid fit with Denver’s supporting cast. The backup center position has been a glaring hole for the Nuggets for the past two seasons now. They haven’t had a reliable backup big ever since they employed DeMarcus Cousins. Even during the 2023 campaign when the team won the NBA Finals, the production at the center spot took a massive dip when Jokic would take a rest. As solid of a locker room voice DeAndre Jordan is, he is more of a player coach at this point in his career. While the Nuggets could still use some more reinforcements for their second unit, Dario Saric is a good start as they look to get more active during this summer’s free agency period.