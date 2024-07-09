Denver Nuggets point guard, Jamal Murray, has been in talks about a potential contract extension. However, both sides seem to be putting the talks on hold for now. Especially as Murray focuses on preparing for the summer Olympics with Canada. Some progress was made before the discussions were set aside, which is good news for Denver fans. He is currently eligible for a four-year, $207.8 million extension. One should keep in mind though that Murray would be eligible for a projected $313.9 million, five-year extension if he makes an All-NBA Team next year. However, Jamal Murray’s primary focus right now is helping his national team medal at this summer’s Olympic games.

Contract Extension Talks With Jamal Murray on Hold for Now

Jamal Murray’s Impact

Despite some nagging injuries recently, Jamal Murray is one of the more underappreciated guards in the NBA. One could make the argument that he is overshadowed by Nikola Jokic, but his playoff production throughout his career speaks volumes. Remember, the point guard currently holds the highest jump in points per game production from the regular season to the postseason. Murray is a champion for a reason and he and Jokic are the only duo in NBA history to both record a triple-double in an NBA Finals game.

He is adept in the mid-range game but can also hit the deep ball. For his career, Murray has averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 52.6 percent. The former Kentucky Wildcat has formed arguably the deadliest two-man game in the league with Nikola Jokic and has led the Nuggets to plenty of success over the years. While Murray may not be an All-Star yet, his importance to Denver is extremely vital.

Can the Denver Nuggets Make Another Title Run?

The Nuggets may have lost some key personnel, but they will still be in contention next year. With Nikola Jokic still in his prime, anything is possible. Not to mention, the team still has their “core four,” in place. The four being Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter, and Aaron Gordon. While the Western Conference is extremely deep, it is imperative to remember this Nuggets team has championship pedigree. Led by head coach, Michael Malone, Denver will come out hungry and with a chip on their shoulder after the disappointing end to last year. Expect Jamal Murray to be heavily incentivized as well if an extension does not happen after the Olympics.