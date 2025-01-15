Nuggets trade rumors: Denver must add depth on the wing ahead of the deadline

On Tuesday, the Nuggets won 118-99 vs. the Mavs for their fourth-straight win. The team is 24-15 and is 8-2 in their last 10. Inserting Russell Westbrook into the starting lineup has proved to be the right move for head coach Michael Malone. This offseason, the Nuggets lost key pieces of their 2023 championship roster.

Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are not with Denver in 2024-25. Their presence as wing defenders and two-way players has been missed. Denver’s starting lineup carries a lot of the workload for the team. They no longer have the luxury of bringing high-level players off the bench to give the starters rest. Ahead of the trade deadline on February 6, the Nuggets need to make calls around the league to see if any team would trade a two-way wing. Adding depth at that position would be massive for Denver in the playoffs.

Denver needs two-way depth if they want to be contenders in the West

Do The Nuggets Still Need A Trade?

Backup big

Another wing

Just two seasons ago, the Nuggets had ample depth on the perimeter. Head coach Michael Malone had a variety of players to choose from off the bench. That included Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Christian Braun, and Reggie Jackson. When Denver’s starters weren’t on the court, the backups were keeping the team in a position to win. The same cannot be said for the Nuggets in 2024-25. Nikola Jokic and the starters carry a lot of the workload this season.

They no longer have depth pieces on the wing that can come in and keep the team competitive. That’s why Jokic is averaging a career-high (37.2) minutes per game in 2024-25. Denver needs to add depth on the wing if they want Jokic to have enough energy for the postseason. One player who’s been discussed as a potential trade candidate for the Nuggets is Chris Boucher of the Raptors. However, the Nuggets would need to trade a player to acquire Boucher. Aaron Nesmith of the Pacers is another solid bench player who could add depth to Denver. We’ll see if Nuggets’ GM Calvin Booth makes any moves to change the roster before the deadline.