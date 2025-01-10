Nuggets Trade Rumors: Raptors’ Chris Boucher A Potential Target

The Denver Nuggets could be interested in trading for Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher, according to NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY. Several teams have Boucher on their radar with the trade deadline less than a month away, and Boucher “certainly has fans within the Nuggets organization,” per Begley.

Nuggets Trade Rumors: Raptors Made Chris Boucher Available At Last Year’s Trade Deadline

In 33 games off the bench with the Raptors this season, Boucher has averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 17.4 minutes per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field, 33.9% from 3-point range, and 79.4% at the free throw line. However, the 31-year-old was recently bumped out of Toronto’s rotation.

“We were determined to bounce back from the way we (lost to the Magic). We know that it’s unacceptable and we hold each other accountable.” More here from Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart & a note on Chris Boucher, who has fans within the Nuggets organization: https://t.co/AmtIkTzktU — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2025



Boucher’s played a total of eight minutes in the past four games. The eight-year veteran had a consistent role earlier in the season, and he even scored a season-high 24 points in 24 minutes off the bench against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 2. He’s in the final season of a three-year, $35.25 million contract.

Toronto made Boucher available at last year’s trade deadline, but the team struggled to find a market with a year remaining on his contract. Since his multi-year deal is set to expire this summer, a trade for the Oregon product before the Feb. 6 deadline seems far more likely.

Denver Would Have To Move A Player To Add Boucher

Boucher’s performances this season have been a mixture of positive and negative. He has posted three 20-point outings, including putting up 23 points and grabbing a season-high 12 rebounds in 26 minutes as a reserve in Toronto’s loss at Cleveland on Thursday night.

But he played only four minutes against Brooklyn on New Year’s Day and three minutes at New York on Wednesday night. In three of Toronto’s first four games of the season, he was held to four points in at least 10 minutes played. Despite the inconsistencies, the Nuggets could still use Boucher to help add depth to their frontcourt.

Then again, even if Denver is reportedly interested, the team doesn’t really have the assets to make a trade with Toronto. To acquire Boucher, the Nuggets would likely have to move Zeke Nnaji and the $23.1 million remaining on his contract. It’s not exactly an enticing offer for the Raptors.