Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds, Prediction, & Best Player Prop Bets highlights a Tuesday night showdown between two Western Conference foes.

The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks meet again Tuesday night in a Western Conference clash, their second matchup in three days. On Sunday, Denver claimed a 112-101 victory, extending their win streak to three games. The Nuggets (23-15) sit second in the Northwest Division and hold the fourth seed in the West, showcasing their recent surge in form.

The Mavericks (22-17), third in the Southwest Division and currently fifth in the conference, will try to rebound despite key absences. Luka Dončić remains sidelined with a calf strain sustained on Christmas Day, while Kyrie Irving’s status remains uncertain due to a lingering back issue. Though officially listed as questionable, optimism swirls around Irving’s potential return, offering a glimmer of hope for Dallas on their home court, where they’re 12-7 this season.

NBA Best Bets for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Preview and Best Bets

All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Spread

Nuggets -3.5

Nuggets -3.5 Moneyline

Nuggets -150, Mavericks +140

Nuggets -150, Mavericks +140 Over/Under

234

234 Game Time

9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Location

American Airlines Arena | Dallas, TX

American Airlines Arena | Dallas, TX How To Watch

TNT

This matchup hinges on the status of Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks’ dynamic point guard. Listed as questionable with a back injury, the eight-time All-Star hasn’t played since New Year’s Day but is trending toward a potential return tonight. If Irving suits up, he brings a spark that Dallas desperately needs with Luka Dončić still sidelined.

Denver’s high-octane offense is undeniable, but their defense leaves room for exploitation. The Nuggets allow 116.1 points per game, the eighth-highest in the NBA, largely due to their fast pace and the third-most shot attempts surrendered per game. This defensive vulnerability presents an opportunity for Dallas, a team that excels offensively, ranking 10th in points per game, sixth in field goal percentage, and eighth in three-point shooting. Additionally, the Mavericks consistently capitalize at the free-throw line.

Dallas’ success often hinges on reaching 115 points, a mark they’ve hit 22 times this season with a 16-6 record in those games. With Irving’s potential return, the Mavericks have a solid chance to bounce back from their weekend loss to Denver and take advantage of the Nuggets’ defensive struggles. If Irving is active, Dallas’ offensive firepower could be the difference in this crucial rematch.

Klay Thompson | F | Mavericks – Over 16.5 Points (-105)

Without Luka Dončić in the lineup, the Dallas Mavericks will look to Klay Thompson to carry the offensive load. The veteran shooting guard has started all 34 games this season, averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and two assists in 27.9 minutes per game. Known for his sharpshooting, Thompson is hitting 41.3% of his field-goal attempts, including an impressive 38.5% from beyond the arc, while knocking down 91.9% of his free throws.

What better way to pass 16,000 points than from downtown? Congrats @KlayThompson 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Boqkb4C5BV — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2025

In Sunday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, Thompson delivered a strong performance, scoring 25 points, pulling down six rebounds, and adding two assists. With Dončić sidelined, Dallas will rely on Thompson’s steady production and clutch shooting to stay competitive in Tuesday night’s rematch.

