O.G. Anunoby Could Test Open Market

O.G. Anunoby has the opportunity to be one of the more sought-after free agents this offseason. Many have speculated that he will stay with the New York Knicks. However, it is being reported that he is not thrilled with the offer from the Knicks.

“Let’s keep an eye on that,” said Brian Windhorst on Get Up on Monday morning about Anunoby becoming eligible to discuss a new deal with the Knicks. “Most people believe Anunoby will stay with New York, but there have been indications he may want to test the market, because he’s not thrilled with what the Knicks are offering.” “I heard that internally as well,” replied Jay Williams.

Anunoby is considered one of the best “utility,” guys in the NBA right now. As a result, many teams will be interested in him, and he will fit with many systems.

O.G. Anunoby Could Test Free Agency

O.G. Anunoby’s Impact

Anunoby is a dream three-and-D player for many teams across the league. He is a savvy defender and can also hit open shots. In the right system, he can thrive as a quality role player. We caught a glimpse of this during his time with the New York Knicks this season. For his career, Anunoby has averaged 12.0 points, 1.3 steals, 4.3 total rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while averaging a field goal percentage of 47.4 percent.

He has also authored a respectable career three-point shooting percentage of 37.6 percent. O.G. Anunoby also has a current defensive rating of 111, a player efficiency rating of 13.1, and a defensive win-share total of 14.9 for his career. Considering his three-and-D capabilities, O.G. Anunoby will garner plenty of interest in free agency if he decides to test the open market.

Potential Suitors for the Small Forward

There are plenty of teams on the market who could use someone like O.G. Anunoby. One team is the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, but their defensive shortcomings were heavily magnified against the eventual champion, Boston Celtics. Anunoby would alleviate some of these defensive woes with his ability to guard on the perimeter. Another team who may be interested is the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They are in need of a defensive-minded wing like Anunoby, and he fits the bill perfectly. Especially since Gordon Hayward did not work out for them after trading for him at the NBA Trade Deadline. Look for the Thunder to be aggressive in pursuing the former Toronto Raptors small forward. These two squads are just a couple of teams who could have their sights on him. If he doesn’t re-sign with the Knicks, Anunoby will be pursued heavily in free agency.