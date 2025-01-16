Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein is out for at least one week with a calf injury described as a left soleus strain, the team announced Wednesday.

He will be re-evaluated in one week before a timeline to return will be determined.

The Thunder have gone 22-2 when Hartenstein plays this season. He was signed during free agency this past summer after excelling with the New York Knicks a year ago.

He missed the first 15 games of the season due to a small, non-displaced fracture in his left hand.

Good News, Bad News

This news comes just as the Thunder had hopes of finally looking fully healthy.

Chet Holmgren was seen getting shots up (albeit, standstill without jumping) after Oklahoma City finished shootaround on Wednesday. His recovery period was initially listed at 8-10 weeks before a timetable to return would be determined.

Holmgren is arguably the Thunder’s second-best player. Having so much success despite his absence only further stamps them claims as true title contenders.

Alex Caruso returned to action against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday after a 10-game absence.

Thunder Thin on Bigs

Playing without both Holmgren and Hartenstein is going to make the Thunder look quite small.

Jaylin Williams, who was injured earlier in the season and isn’t to be confused with star wing Jalen Williams, should see a healthy bump in minutes. Jaylin is averaging 4.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game.

There will be a by committee approach beyond that, and Jalen Williams has already seen a chunk of minutes at center this season. Kenrich Williams should also play some center while Hartenstein and Holmgren are sidelined.

Branden Carlson was signed to a 10-day contract five days ago, so he too may figure into the rotation.

Playing in the G League, Carlson has averaged 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks for the OKC Blue.

Outlook

In the near term, Hartenstein’s injury definitely puts a damper on the Thunder’s rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night.

The Cavs already had a big advantage inside when the two teams clashed a week ago. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen both enjoyed huge impacts as Cleveland emerged victorious.

Looking big picture, the schedule isn’t too difficult over the next week or so after that duel with Cavs. Furthermore, the 6.5-game lead the first-place Thunder have built up in the West should serve them well over the next little while.