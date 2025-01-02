Oklahoma City Thunder Longest Winning Streak Could Be Broken vs Clippers

The record for Oklahoma City Thunder’s longest winning streak could be broken on Thursday night as they prepare for a potentially historic contest with the Clippers.

The Western Conference is decidedly locked up at this point in the season.

Oklahoma City Thunder are simply irresistible; a team with perfect offensive and defensive balance and a discernible style of play in a league that is becoming increasingly homogenous.

A disappointing NBA Cup final defeat aside, they are storming towards a conference win and a postseason filled with promise.

Their 115-103 victory against the Timberwolves on Wednesday extended their winning streak in the NBA to 12 games, tying the franchise record since moving from Seattle in 2008.

The Seattle SuperSonics’s record winning streak is 14 – set in 1996 – but for now the Thunder have their eyes set on breaking the post-2008 franchise streak.

Victory against the 19-14 Clippers will extend their run to 13, and in doing so will break Oklahoma City Thunder’s longest winning streak.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 16-1 over their last 17 games and have won 12 straight. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/693lahkLKa — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 1, 2025



Oklahoma’s man of the moment Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – who recently overtook Nikola Jokic as MVP favorite on NBA sportsbooks – has been at the epicentre of his team’s scintillating form.

His third 40-plus display in five games against the Timberwolves bumped his season averages up to truly staggering, MVP-worthy metrics; 33.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

“I feel like I’m flowing,” said Gilgeous-Alexander.

“I’m not pressing, I’m not thinking, I’m just out there hoopin’. The hard work is paying off.”

Previous history has been kind to the Thunder, who have prevailed in both of the two meetings against the Clippers already this season.

The Clippers’ endured two problematic evenings filled with turnovers – 46 across both meetings to be exact.