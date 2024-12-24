Onyeka Okongwu Wins November’s NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award

Onyeka Okongwu is the recipient of November’s NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award, which is given out every month to those players who are constantly giving back to the people. Anyone close to the basketball league knows that they would be nothing without the fans.

The Atlanta athlete has partnered with many local organizations that provide support to those who have been dealing with the loss of loved ones. Also, the 24-year-old has been donating Hawks’ tickets, equipment and merchandise to the community.

Now that the big man will receive the David Robinson trophy, he’s decided along with the NBA that they will donate $10k to an organization called Kate’s Club, which is dedicated to children’s empowerment following the death of a family member.

Onyeka Okongwu has been named the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for the month of November. Congratulations @BigO21_ ! pic.twitter.com/Wqqc2pkzFY — HawksMuse (@MuseHawk) December 23, 2024

Okongwu has experienced the loss of family and friends, which is why supporting others during this time of grief is specially important to him. Just when he was 13-years of age, his older brother Nnamdi passed away in a tragic skateboarding incident. The athlete has always said that he plays in the NBA to honor his late sibling.

However, his struggles with death don’t stop there, as Onyeka suffered the passing of his father Mike during his sophomore campaign. The next 2022-23 season, his close friend Daniel died.

“Losing a loved one can be hard, and I know that from first-hand experience. I have been fortunate to find organizations who are doing the important work of helping people work through their grief – something that I wish I had along my journey,” he said after receiving the award. “It is an honor for me partner with Kate’s Club and Camp STARS in their efforts. I look forward to continuing to make an impact in this area.”

As November was Children’s Grief Awareness Month, it served as the perfect opportunity for the Atlanta star to partner with Visiting Nurse Health System and supported their Camp STARS, which produce an annual retreat in Georgia. Onyeka shared welcome letters with each camper, lectured on experience with loss, and taught coping mechanisms.