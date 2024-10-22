Orlando Magic, Jalen Suggs Agree to Five-Year Extension

The Orlando Magic are retaining one of their best perimeter defenders. The team has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $150.5 million contract extension with Jalen Suggs. Suggs, the fifth pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, has made a name for himself as one of the scrappiest players in the league over the past few seasons. The Magic clearly view him as a staple for their bright future. He joins his teammate, Franz Wagner, as the most recent players on the team to receive new extensions. For Orlando’s defense, this was an important deal as it provides some security for the team’s perimeter defense going forward.

Jalen Suggs’ Strengths

Jalen Suggs thrives primarily as a defender. However, he has shown spurts of offensive flashes here and there. Last season, the former Gonzaga Bulldog was named to the All-Defensive Second Team and even received a few votes for Most Improved Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Suggs also tallied a career-best 12.6 points, 1.4 steals, 3.1 total rebounds per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 39.7 percent. He also recorded a defensive rating of 110, which was another career-best, and a defensive win-share total of 3.2.

Usually, Suggs is tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player. Think the Donovan Mitchells, Trae Youngs, and Steph Curry’s of the league. He is enough of a pest defensively to disrupt the offensive flow and cause havoc for opposing ball-handlers. Suggs truly fits the identity of this young Magic roster which was one of the biggest surprises last year. As a whole, they were one of the better defensive teams as well which played into Suggs’ strengths. Do not be surprised if he and the Magic continue to develop and improve at an impressive rate this season.

Orlando Magic Looking to Make Another Jump This Year

Last season, the Magic finished as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They were eventually outed in the first round by the Donovan Mitchell-led Cleveland Cavaliers. However, star forward, Paolo Banchero, showed significant growth in said series and the Magic showcased why they had such a bright future. They may have lost, but they did not go down without a fight. After some key offseason moves, the Orlando Magic have aspirations to potentially finish as a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference. With their core they have cultivated, it is not as crazy as it sounds. With them extending Jalen Suggs, they are more and more all in on this young nucleus.