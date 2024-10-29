It was a night to remember for Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero, who recorded the NBA’s first 50-point game this season in a career best performance.

Paolo Banchero Scores 50 Points In Career High Game

2022-23 Rookie of the Year Banchero finished with 50 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to help Orlando Magic overcome the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

The 21-year-old also shot an efficient 61.5% from the floor to take Magic’s record to 3-1 for the new campaign. He hit 50 thanks to a magical 37-point first half display.

It was the first time that an NBA player had hit 50 points so far this season and Banchero became the second-youngest player in league history at 21 years and 351 days old to hit 50 in a game, with LeBron James topping the chart. All-time leading scorer LeBron was also in the headlines on Monday night after keeping his double-digit streak alive during the Lakers’ first defeat of the season.

WATCH: Banchero Dominates With 50 Points In Magic Win

Paolo Banchero was absolutely DOMINANT in the @OrlandoMagic W! 🔥 50 PTS (career high), 37 in 1H

🔥 13 REB

🔥 9 AST

🔥 3 3PM

🔥 2 BLK

🔥 16-26 FGM Magic move to 3-1 on the year! pic.twitter.com/1BtNZ9iyBm — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2024

Banchero spoke to the media after his Franchise-record display: “Man, I’m tired. I’m tired as hell, but it was a hell of a game.

“It was just being in the zone. I felt like I was in an open gym, back at home, just working on my game. Every shot felt like it was going in and it’s a good feeling when you’ve got a day like that. Not every game is going to be like that, but I’m glad today was.”

Jalen Suggs also put up a top display, scorign 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

After already dispatching the Heat, Nets and the Pacers, next up for Magic is a clash with Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.