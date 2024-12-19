OKC face off with Orlando on Thursday night as the look to bounce back from their NBA Cup final loss in the week – see here for a full preview of the game as well as where to watch Magic vs Thunder live stream.

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs OKC Thunder Live Stream

🏀 Teams: Oklahoma City Thunder | Orlando Magic

Oklahoma City Thunder | Orlando Magic 📊 Record: OKC 20-5| Magic 17-11

OKC 20-5| Magic 17-11 📅 Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: TNT

TNT 🏟 Venue: Kia Center; Orlando, Florida

Kia Center; Orlando, Florida 🎲 Spread : OKC -6.0 (-110) | Magic +6.0 (-110)

: OKC -6.0 (-110) | Magic +6.0 (-110) 💰Moneyline: OKC -230 | Magic +160

Will OKC Recover From Cup Loss?

Thursday night’s game is the first that OKC will play since their NBA Cup final defeat to the Bucks on Tuesday so they will be hoping to bounce back from the disappointing result.

The final didn’t count towards Oklahoma’s regular season record though and they have still only dropped five games so far at the beginning of a promising season.

OKC will be led as usual by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is currently averaging 30.3 points per game on 50% shooting from the field. Jalen Williams has also been improving this year, with 21.7 points per game making him a firm contender to make his All-Star debut in 2025.

It is fair to say that Orlando is a far easier prospect than Tuesday’s Bucks opposition, especially with their current injury report.

Both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner remain out for tonight’s game with long term injuries and so the mantle will fall on the likes of Jalen Suggs, Moritz Wagner and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on offense.

The Magic are still a fearless side without two of their biggest stars and with a record of 17-11, they have been no laughing stock this season.

OKC have won the last three head to head matchups against Orlando and they hold a 45-26 advantage over the Magic in their overall record.

