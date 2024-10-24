Pacers Center James Wiseman Suffers Torn Achilles

Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman has suffered a torn left Achilles tendon, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday. The Pacers and Wiseman are working together to determine treatment options.

Wiseman, 23, suffered the injury in Indiana’s 105-109 season-opening win at the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The 7-footer had agreed on a two-year contract with the Pacers in the offseason.

Naturally, Wiseman was projected to be Indiana’s third string center behind Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson. Jackson missed Wednesday’s opener with a groin strain, so Wiseman received minutes in the second string.

However, he went down with a non-contact injury after four minutes and 38 seconds of action in the Pacers’ victory. Wiseman scored six points and grabbed one rebound in those minutes.

A torn Achilles tendon is typically a season-ending injury with a recovery time close to six months. If the Achilles tendon tear or rupture requires surgery, it could be a year before an athlete is as active as they were before.

Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman signed a two-year, $4.78 million contract with the team in the offseason

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said after Wednesday’s game that Wiseman was expected to have an MRI in New York on Thursday prior to the Pacers’ game against the New York Knicks on Friday.

Wiseman, who was set to enter his fourth NBA season, played in a career-high 63 games (six starts) for the Pistons last season. He averaged 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 17.3 minutes per contest while shooting 61.3% from the field.

In Detroit’s 123-95 regular-season finale drubbing by the San Antonio Spurs on April 14, 2024, Wiseman recorded 21 points, a career-high 17 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and a block in 40 minutes as a starter.

The Nashville, Tennessee, native was drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft out of the University of Memphis. He was traded to Detroit as part of a four-team deal in 2023.

Per Spotrac, Wiseman signed a two-year, $4.78 million contract with the Pacers in the offseason. Of that amount, only $500,000 of the deal will become fully guaranteed on Jan. 10, 2025.

His deal also includes a $2.54 million club option for the 2025-26 season. As part of a trade restriction, if the Pacers decide to move Wiseman, they have to wait until Dec. 15, 2024.