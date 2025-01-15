During the Pacers loss to Cleveland on Tuesday night Benedict Mathurin was ejected after he bumped a referee who gave him a technical foul.

Why Was Benedict Mathurin Ejected?

It was a strange ejection that saw Benedict Mathurin depart Tuesday night’s loss to the Cavaliers, after the Pacers guard got into a brief argument with one of the referee’s.

Mathurin picked up a technical foul early in the game for hanging on the rim briefly which clearly upset the 22-year-old who had another problem with the same referee in the final quarter.

The rising Indian star was handed his second tech for a clear foul on Evan Mobley, with referee Natalie Sago making both calls much to the frustration of Mathurin.

After calling the referee a b***h Mathurin approached Sago and after making contact with the official he was assessed of a third technical and in turn his ejection rom the game.

WATCH: Mathurin Ejection

Ben Mathurin after a CLEAR foul: 🧱 bumps the ref

🧱 calls her a b*tch 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RWSkUIEPDq — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) January 15, 2025

No Hard Feelings After Ejection

Despite the heated exchange on Tuesday night it was all smiles after the game and Mathurin told reporters that he went over to apologise to Sago.

“I went to see Natalie and everything, and everything’s alright,” Mathurin said post-game. “Went to apologize for the unfortunate situation. We were able to end on good terms. I wish her to have a great night. The next time we meet it’s all friendly.”

Mathurin’s ejection proved to be a costly one for Indiana, as the Cavaliers snapped a six-game winning streak for the Pacers that included a win the night before against Cleveland.

Their recent winning streak moved Indiana up to sixth in the East with 22 wins, putting them just six wins behind Boston in second and 12 away from the remote Cavs in top spot.