One of the best shooters in league history is posed to become a top color commentator when the NBA returns to NBA after this season. We are talking about Reggie Miller, who has already served successfully in broadcasting before, should return to the booth this time alongside Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle.

Even though no NBC Sports spokesperson was able to confirm this news, or even a representative of Miller, but sources told Front Office Sports that this is a done deal. The Hall of Fame will call games once again, after he was an analyst at TNT, which is leaving the NBA package deal after this current campaign.

The Pacers legend has been in and out of broadcasting for 20 years, and is well remembered for the work he did next to Kevin Harlan. Back in the 1990s and early 2000s, Reggie’s notorious games against rivals Knicks would frequently be aired on NBC.

BREAKING: Hall of Famer Reggie Miller has agreed on a deal to join NBC's NBA coverage, per @FOS. pic.twitter.com/NE3NsfsWgJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 29, 2025

It appears that not only Eagle, Tirico and Miller and joining the NBC boat, as apparently Jamal Crawford is also being hired as a color commentator. Sources nearby the network assure that both former players will rotate as top analysts.

Now that TNT is almost out of the picture, it has been reported that it took a combined effort from Disney’s ABC and ESPN, NBCUniversal’s NBC and Peacock, and Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service to accumulate a $77 billion deal over 11 years of NBA rights.

Sources also revealed that Amazon Prime is hiring Ian Eagle and Harlan as potential play-by-play broadcasters, along with other greats such as Dirk Nowitzki, Blake Griffin and Taylor Rooks, as part of the studio team.