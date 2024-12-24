Pacers’ T.J. McConnell Tied For 4th-Most 10-Point, 10-Assist Games Off The Bench

Indiana Pacers backup guard T.J. McConnell posted his 15th career NBA game with at least 10 points and 10 assists off the bench, in Sunday’s 122-95 road win over the Sacramento Kings — that’s tied for the fourth most of all time.

Indiana Pacers’ T.J. McConnell trails only John Stockton, Russell Westbrook, John Lucas, and J.J. Barea

According to Basketball-Reference, John Stockton leads the all-time list with 18 career games of 10 or more points and assists as a reserve, followed by Russell Westbrook (17), John Lucas (16), and J.J. Barea (15).

McConnell, 32, ended his outing with 12 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, and a steal in 22 minutes of action. He finished 6-of-11 (54.5%) shooting from the field and missed his only 3-point attempt.

Through 29 games off the bench this season, McConnell is averaging a career-best 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 19.9 minutes per contest while shooting 56.2% from the floor, 33.3% from 3-point territory, and 75.8% at the free throw line.

Sunday was T.J. McConnell’s 15th career game with 10+ points and 10+ assists off the bench—that’s tied for 4th-most all-time. 🔥 🔗 https://t.co/cKZ03CzLqt pic.twitter.com/5kkIekBwnu — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 23, 2024



In Indiana’s 113-109 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 8, he recorded a career-high 30 points on 14-of-19 (73.7%) shooting from the field and a pair of free throws.

During the offseason, McConnell agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension that takes him through the 2028-29 season. The 10-year veteran had been under contract with the Pacers for $9.3 million for the 2024-25 season.

Indiana is on a five-game win streak

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam also had 19 points and 10 rebounds at Sacramento. Myles Turner added 15 points and Ben Sheppard recorded 14 off the bench. Tyrese Haliburton, who started his career in Sacramento, had 14 points. Seven Pacers finished in double figures.

The Pacers went on an 8-0 run late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Sheppard made back-to-back 3-pointers, followed by a layup by Obi Toppin to put Indiana up 104-83.

Indiana finished 15-of-24 (62.5%) shooting in the third quarter to take a nine-point lead going into the fourth. The Pacers went on to outscore Sacramento 35-17 in the final frame. The Kings were held to 36.5% shooting overall.

With Indiana’s 111-105 road win against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, the Pacers are the only team with a perfect record at 5-year-old Chase Center (6-0). Indiana has now won six of seven overall.

The Pacers (15-15) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-5) on Thursday.