Pacers Trade Rumors: Myles Turner Available For Lakers?

The Indiana Pacers could very well make veteran center Myles Turner available for a potential trade ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, and one team in particular that would definitely inquire about the two-time blocks champion is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Pacers Trade Rumors: Indiana May Decide To Move Myles Turner Because Of His Contract Predicament

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha during a Q&A segment on his “Buha’s Block” podcast, if the Pacers decide to make Turner available for a trade, it would only be because of his contract situation. Buha made it clear that Indiana is not the type of team to tank.

“I have heard a little bit of chatter about that, about some uncertainty and not Lakers specific just kind of league chatter in terms of Turner,” Buha said on Turner being available.

“If he’s available it would be more so because of Indiana and the contract situation and not as much about them because Indiana is not really a team that tanks or looks to sell off players but that could be an exception just based on his contract situation,” Buha added.

“If Myles Turner is available I think if you’re the Lakers you have to go get him because he just fits perfectly next to [Lakers’] A.D. [Anthony Davis] on both sides of the floor. He spaces the floor and he’s a rim protector. That would be the ideal [trade] even I’d say over [Utah Jazz center] Walker Kessler.”

Turner Ranks Fifth In The NBA In Blocks This Season

Turner is in the final season of his two-year, $58 million contract extension. His deal was agreed with the Pacers as part of a renegotiation-and-extend contract. He’s earning $58 million in total guaranteed money, but his cap hit breaks down the deal as a two-year, $40.9 million extension.

Through 41 games (all starts) this season, Turner has averaged 15.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 31 minutes per contest while shooting 48.3% from the floor, a career-best 39.6% from beyond the arc, and 73.8% at the free throw line.

Turner, who turns 29 in March, ranks fifth in the NBA in blocks (79) this season and eighth in block percentage (5.8%). He recorded a season-high five blocks in a loss at Oklahoma City on Dec. 26.

In December, Buha cited a “tough, physical, defensive-minded center” as a clear area of need for the Lakers amid a disappointing season. Acquiring a traditional rim defender like Turner would ease the burden on Anthony Davis.

The Pacers (24-20) sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings right now. They remain one game ahead of the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons (23-21) and trail the fourth-place Milwaukee Bucks (25-17) by two games.

While Indiana isn’t thrilled to have Turner’s contract on the books, it would be unwise to trade him since the team is still a contender. That is, of course, unless a team offers the Pacers a generous package in exchange for Turner.