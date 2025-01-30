Pacers trade rumors: Several teams are monitoring Bennedict Mathurin

On Wednesday evening, the Pacers beat the Pistons 133-119. Indiana is now 26-20 this season, fifth in the Eastern Conference. Next Thursday, February 6, is the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline.

According to reports around the league, several buyers are monitoring one of the Pacers’ players. Bennedict Mathurin is a name to watch as the trade deadline quickly approaches. Will the Pacers part way with Mathurin after just three seasons?

Is trading Bennedict Mathurin a smart move for the Pacers?

Bennedict Mathurin is reportedly drawing significant interest on the trade market, per @DanWoikeSports “Indiana guard Bennedict Mathurin is being monitored by nearly every team seen as a buyer at the deadline, according to one scouting executive. But because the Pacers are… pic.twitter.com/rLlZxjZ3V9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 30, 2025



With the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Pacers selected Bennedict Mathurin out of Arizona. As a rookie in 2022-23, Mathurin played in 78 of Indiana’s 82 games and made 17 starts. He averaged (16.7) points, (4.1) rebounds, (1.5) assists per game. Mathurin finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting. In three seasons with the Pacers, Mathurin has found his role with the team. The 22-year-old is a solid two-way threat for Indiana.

In 2024-25, Mathurin has worked his way to being a starter for the Pacers. He’s played in 44 of their 46 games and has 39 starts. Mathurin is averaging (16.4) points, (5.9) rebounds, and (1.9) assists per game. With that production, buyers at the trade deadline have reported interest in Mathurin. This was first reported by NBA insider Dan Wokie. Teams with interest in the SF are going to have to wow the Pacers. With how well Mathurin is playing, Indiana wants a valuable player in return.

Additionally, the Pacers would like a first-rounder included in a deal for Mathurin. Indiana used the sixth overall pick to select Mathurin and they want to recoup that loss if they traded him. The Pacers have the upper hand as the trade deadline approaches. There is no reason for the team to trade Bennedict Mathurin. He’s grown into a starting role with the team and is one of the top players on their roster. We’ll see if any team can make a deal with the Pacers.