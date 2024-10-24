Paolo Banchero Shines in Orlando’s First Game of the Season

The Orlando Magic are coming into the new year with high aspirations. They did not disappoint in their season debut against their division rivals, the Miami Heat. The Magic won by a final score of 116-97 behind a strong performance by their superstar, Paolo Banchero. Banchero showed he is one of the up-and-coming faces of the NBA. On the night, he played like a future MVP. Banchero came away with an impressive 33 points, a game-high player differential of +42, shot four for eight from three-point territory, and had 11 total rebounds. He also recorded a block and a steal showcasing some potential on the defensive end of the floor.

What is perhaps overlooked is that he only allowed six points on defense. Only Bam Adebayo and Terry Rozier were able to score on the one-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year. At six-foot-10 and 250 pounds, it is only a matter of time before Banchero recognizes his defensive potential. A scary thought for the rest of the NBA. It is also another reason the Magic took him first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. If this game is any indication of how this season will play out, then the Orlando Magic are set to make another significant jump and possibly be a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference.

Paolo Banchero Posts MVP-Like Stat Line in First Game of the Season

Other Key Contributors for the Magic in the Victory Against the Heat

Banchero was not the only player on the Magic who shined in the team’s season debut. The supporting cast also provided solid results. Franz Wagner scored 23 points on 62.5 percent shooting from the field. Wagner was also three for six shooting from beyond the arc. Another key contributor was veteran, Gary Harris, who provided solid results off the bench. Harris wound back the clock to his Denver Nuggets days as he logged 18 points, two blocked shots, and recorded an outstanding three-point shooting percentage of 66.7 percent.

He showcased his perimeter defense capabilities as he only allowed four points on defense. Jalen Suggs was also vital in Orlando’s victory. He recorded a player differential of +18, provided 11 points, and also came away with four assists. The Magic looked dominant in their win over the Heat. If this is any indication of things to come, the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference could look a lot different this year. Do not sleep on this Orlando Magic squad.