Paolo Banchero looks set to finally make his return to the court this week and he could start as soon as tonight, after being upgraded to questionable for Orlando’s game against Minnesota.

Banchero Returning This Week

Orlando Magic have missed Paolo Banchero in the last two months that he has been on the sideline, but it seems there is finally light at the end of the tunnel for the 2023 rookie of the year.

It was finally confirmed this week that Banchero is stepping up his recovery process with a return date set for within the next week should all go to plan.

The 22-year-old hasn’t played for Orlando since October 30th, when he suffered from a strained oblique that left the Magic star unavailable at the end of 2024.

Magic star Paolo Banchero is expected to return to action in one of Orlando’s back-to-back home games Thursday versus Minnesota or Friday versus Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. Banchero has been out since Oct. 30 due to a torn oblique after a monster start to the season. pic.twitter.com/f1qVhtJo4G — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2025

Speaking just before the new year, Banchero updated fans, saying: “Just been doing a lot of rehab and a lot of ramping up, trying to get my body back to playing shape,” he said. “Obviously, I had to sit 30-plus days without really doing much. So, I just had to kind of get my body back in that mode and I’m still in the process of that.”

Banchero was enjoying his best start to an NBA campaign prior to the injury, averaging 29 points per game through October which included his first career 50-point game.

Orlando Struggling With Injuries

The Magic coped well without their superstar, with a record of 19-14 during the games he was out of action. Franz Wagner picked up the slack without Banchero, but he also suffered from an oblique injury in December which has kept him out of the team.

Wagner has been completing his road to recovery alongside Banchero but he may take slightly longer to recover having torn the muscle.

As well as Franz being injured, his brother – Moritz – also underwent season-ending surgery after tearing his ACL. Jalen Suggs is also currently unavailable after suffering from a lower back strain at the end of last week.

When Wagner and Banchero are both back on the court Orlando could be a serious danger in the East, as they currently sit fourth in the conference despite the injury troubles they have suffered.