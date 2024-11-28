Former NBA journeyman Patrick Beverley has admitted he is considering leaving Israeli outfit Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Beverley finds himself between two worlds and may pull the plug in Israel

On a recent episode of the ‘Pat Bev Podcast,’ the 36-year-old explained he is ’50-50′ on staying in Israel or searching for a new challenge elsewhere.

After a sour end to his last spell in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks – where Beverley was suspended for throwing a basketball at fans during the team’s fateful Game 6 loss to the Indiana Pacers – he decided a change of scenery was best.

The former second-round pick also came under fire after that game for refusing to answer a question from ESPN reporter Malinda Adams because she didn’t subscribe to his podcast, so it seemed like a good time to move on.

Beverley, who earned three All-Defense honors during his time in the league, agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract with Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel and said it was an offer he simply couldn’t refuse.

However, the 6-foot-2 guard is having second thoughts regarding his time with Tel Aviv and explained his time in the country is causing plenty of unnecessary stress on his Iranian fiancé and family:

“I ain’t gonna say she hit me with an ultimatum, but I got some decisions to make. When I say a lot of pressure, I mean a lot of pressure from both of our families. It’s just very, very complicated.

“I’m 50-50 [if I’ll stay here]. This ain’t about the money. I’m rich as f**k. She’s richer than me. It’s not about money. It’s about who I want to make happy.”

totally understand but happy wife happy life. your a family person. https://t.co/UJVLXQVYhT — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 27, 2024

Spanish giants Real Madrid reportedly interested in Beverley’s signature

If Beverley’s departure from Israel is made official, one of Spain’s top teams – Real Madrid – are monitoring the situation and ready to offer him a contract according to Matteo Andreani.

Real Madrid wants Patrick Beverley. Spanish club is looking at the situation, ready an offer for former NBA player, I’m told.#Transfers #EuroLeague — Matteo Andreani (@matty_vanpersie) November 27, 2024

Beverley is still enjoying a productive year of basketball, averaging 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game in Israel – and the fast-paced nature of the game in Spain could suit him perfectly.

He played in Greece, Ukraine and Russia before settling down in the NBA and won the EuroCup MVP award in 2012 with Spartak St. Petersburg.